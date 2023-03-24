Loop Capital Lowers Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $92.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NGVT opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 433,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.