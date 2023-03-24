Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of LOW opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

