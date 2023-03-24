Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 160867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

