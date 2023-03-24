LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.95.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LYB opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
