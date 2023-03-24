LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LYB opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

