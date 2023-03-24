Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,437,000 after purchasing an additional 377,878 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251,066 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,444,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.51. 872,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

