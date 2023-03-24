Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,184,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,632,238. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

