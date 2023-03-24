Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $737.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.