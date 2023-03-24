Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $10.66 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 10.4% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,457,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,740,957. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

