Maj Invest Holding A S Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Moderna were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,337 shares of company stock worth $84,118,632. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $150.34. 940,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

