Mammoth Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,927.96 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $13.88 million and $19,927.96 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018765 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00199661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,992.55 or 1.00066025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00213171 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,357.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.