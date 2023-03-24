Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,268,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,712,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manchester United Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 500,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.