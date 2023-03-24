Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,268,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,712,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.
MANU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.69.
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
