Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $122.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,784. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

