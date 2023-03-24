Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $43,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,933. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

