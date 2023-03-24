Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.26. 270,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average is $241.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

