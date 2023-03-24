Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases Shares of 6,144 Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $21,625,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,634.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 158,325 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 22,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.



