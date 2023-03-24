Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 3,736 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 4.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,031,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,495,406. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

