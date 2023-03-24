Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $22.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.64. 345,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

