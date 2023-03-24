Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 17,903 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 87,595 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFAE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 42,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,617. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

