Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 18,972 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $446.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

