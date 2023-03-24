Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.28 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.96, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

