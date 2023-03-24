Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $21.24 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,244,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,061,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $3,307,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $204.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

