Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

