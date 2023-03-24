Matthew Wall Sells 3,800 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $118,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 472,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kinetik stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 205,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $599,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNTK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

