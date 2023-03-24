Maxim Group Cuts WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target to $6.00

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WISA stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.07. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

