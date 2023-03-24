Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as low as C$4.05. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 13,005 shares trading hands.
Maxim Power Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.84.
Maxim Power Company Profile
Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. Its core asset is Milner 2 power plant, a 204 megawatt natural gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
