Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 193 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,373. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.13. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

