Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,188. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day moving average of $214.17. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

