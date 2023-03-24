Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. 1,998,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

