Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 2.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.76. 758,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

