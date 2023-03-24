Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 345.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $156.27. 280,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $144.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

