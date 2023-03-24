Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 8,503,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,522,289. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

