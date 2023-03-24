Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

NYSE GWW traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $661.99. 78,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $645.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

