Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$8.12 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The stock has a market cap of C$210.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Medical Facilities
