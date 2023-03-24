Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$8.12 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The stock has a market cap of C$210.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

