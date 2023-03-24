Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.59

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 7799865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

