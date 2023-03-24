Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.59

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 7799865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Featured Articles
