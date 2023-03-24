Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.19.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

