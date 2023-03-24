Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $739,296.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.01185746 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.01530940 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

