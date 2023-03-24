Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $23.25 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $771,541.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.01185564 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.31 or 0.01519857 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

