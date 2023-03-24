MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $72.84 million and approximately $103,852.05 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

