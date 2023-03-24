Metars Genesis (MRS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,534.65

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $80.85 million and approximately $98,534.65 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.25999922 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $117,168.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

