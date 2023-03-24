Micah G. Woolstenhulme Buys 500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCSGet Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,226.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $643.36 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.17. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

