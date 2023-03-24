Michael David Cassens Sells 603 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $13,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00.

BUSE stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

