MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 6%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $6.15. 938,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 846,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 32.21% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

