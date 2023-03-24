Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $275.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.30.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.66 on Monday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.62 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.