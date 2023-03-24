MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $247.31 and last traded at $251.87. 139,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 693,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.24.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.41) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

