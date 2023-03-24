Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 223,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.5% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 535,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

