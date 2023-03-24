Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,727 shares. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

