Mizuho Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

