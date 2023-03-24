MOBOX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.36 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $88.36 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00358502 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,144.03 or 0.26056423 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010177 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,944,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

