Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down to $38.58

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.58, but opened at $37.35. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 65,355 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

