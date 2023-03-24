Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 430.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.03. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
