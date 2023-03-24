Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 430.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.03. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

